Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, And Jimmy Kimmel To Host Strike Force Three Live In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – “Strike Force Five Three,” featuring some of the biggest names in late-night television, lands at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on September 23rd.

The exclusive show, which features Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel, is a live version of the popular Strike Force Five podcast, which sprang to life amid the ongoing screenwriter’s strike that left all of the late-night shows on hiatus for the duration.

When asked why the other two hosts of the podcast would not be part of the live event, Jon Oliver quipped: “I’m not allowed back in Vegas until I’m cleared of all charges,” and Seth Meyers said “I WILL be in Vegas but unable to attend as I gotta play my slots.”

Proceeds from both the live show and the podcast goes directly to support staff at the late night shows who have been left without work during the protracted strike.

Presenting sponsors for Strike Force Five include Mint Mobile and Diageo (Aviation American Gin, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Casamigos, and Ketel One Vodka).