Distrokid Acquires Bandzoogle

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Distrokid, the independent music distributor, announced the acquisition of Bandzoogle, the artist-centric website and e-commerce platform.

Bandzoogle’s tools allow artists to create personal web pages that allow them to sell music directly to fans. Bandzoogle has facilitated the creation of thousands of websites and powered more than $100 Million in commission-free, direct-to-fan sales on behalf of independent artists since launch, the company said.

According to Distrokid, the integration of Bandzoogle’s platform will help to power digital, physical, and on-demand merch & music sales within the DistroKid ecosystem.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“At DistroKid, we’re always working on innovative ways to help artists.” said Philip Kaplan, Founder and CEO of DistroKid. “Bandzoogle has built incredible tools that make it super easy for every artist to set up an impactful public website & e-commerce store.”

“After 20 years of helping artists build effective websites and sell over $100M in commission-free music, merch, and tickets, this is an exciting new chapter for Bandzoogle. DistroKid has always put artists first, just like we have, so we’re thrilled to join forces to continue to empower artists,” added Bandzoogle CEO Stacy Bedford.