The Country Music Association Reveals The Nominees For The 2023 CMA International Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association revealed the nominees for the 2023 CMA International Awards, which recognize the artists and industry executives who help to drive the growth of American-style country music with international fans.

“As we continue to see Country Music grow globally, it is thanks in large part to those who have supported our mission and spearheaded events, initiatives and programming to reach new territories around the world,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “The dedication from each of these nominees has made them a vital part of the success of our genre internationally, and we cannot wait to celebrate them in the coming months.”

“We cannot thank our international award nominees enough for their passion and efforts in expanding our international markets,” says Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President, International Relations & Development. “As we look across the international landscape, it is evident that Country Music has more opportunity than ever to continue expanding across the globe. These international nominees are leading the charge in making that happen. We are grateful for their knowledge and commitment to representing our genre as well as their unwavering passion and commitment to expanding our international markets.”

The nominees for 2023 are drawn from Australia, Canada, Germany, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S. and are voted on by the international members of CMA with support from a select panel of U.S.-based professionals who have extensive knowledge in the international Country Music industry

Voting for the 2023 CMA International Awards is open now through Thursday, Sept. 28. Winners will be announced later this year.

2023 CMA INTERNATIONAL AWARDS – NOMINEES:

JO WALKER MEADOR INTERNATIONAL AWARD

This award recognizes outstanding achievement by an individual in advocating and supporting Country Music’s marketing development in territories outside the United States.

• Jon Cauwood (U.K. – Music Consultant)

• Sina Hall (Germany – Semmel Concerts)

• Natalie Waller (Australia – ABC Music)

ROB POTTS INTERNATIONAL LIVE MUSIC ADVANCEMENT AWARD

This award recognizes outstanding achievements by an individual who has made important contributions to the live music industry by extending performance opportunities and building live audiences for Country Music outside of the United States.

• Susan Heymann (Australia – Frontier Touring)

• Anna-Sophie Mertens (U.K. – Live Nation)

• Ron Sakamoto (Canada – Gold and Gold Productions, LTD.)

• Neil Warnock, MBE (U.K. – United Talent Agency)

WESLEY ROSE INTERNATIONAL MEDIA ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This award recognizes outstanding achievements in the media as they relate to Country Music outside of the United States.

• Jill Johnson (Sweden – ‘Jills Veranda’ SVT)

• Ross Jones (U.K. – Holler)

• Richard Murdoch (Scotland – BBC Radio)

• Dayna Bourgoin (Canada – Pure Country Radio, iHeart Radio)

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This award recognizes outstanding achievement by a United States-based artist who has demonstrated the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the Country Music industry outside of the United States during the eligibility period.

• Luke Combs

• Kip Moore

• Morgan Wallen

INTERNATIONAL COUNTRY BROADCASTER AWARD

This award recognizes outstanding achievement by a radio broadcaster or syndicated radio reporter outside the United States who has made important contributions for the development of Country Music in his/her country.

• Stefanie Jüneman (Germany – FM Maximum Roc)

• Joakim Richardson (Sweden – Go Country)

• Ricky Ross (U.K. – BBC Radio Scotland)

• Justin Thomson (Australia – KIX Country)

• Wimpie van der Sandt (South Africa – Bok Radio)

JEFF WALKER GLOBAL COUNTRY ARTIST AWARD

This award recognizes outstanding achievements by a Country Music artist signed outside of the United States. The artist must have furthered the popularity of Country Music as well as brought attention to the Country Music format in their foreign-based territory.

• Casey Barnes (Australia)

• Kaylee Bell (New Zealand)

• Tebey (Canada)