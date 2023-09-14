Oak View Group Partners With Ethara For Middle East Expansion

ABU DHABI (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management firm Oak View Group announced plans to expand in the Middle East through a new joint venture with the region’s leading event management and venue operation company, Ethara.

Ethara promotes events in the Middle East such as the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, along with other sports, music, cultural, and entertainment events. Additionally, the company operates venues in the United Arab Emirates, including the Etihad Arena, Etihad Park, Yas Marina Circuit, and Yas Conference Centre and Oak View anticipates leveraging its regional expertise to facilitate expansion plans.

Under the terms of the joint venture, the two companies will collaborate to improve fan experiences at live entertainment venues across the Middle East, including in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

“The Middle East is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies and live entertainment markets, so our new offering in the region is a natural step for OVG to take. The pace of change in the region, with major global events like the Dubai Expo and Qatar World Cup, makes it one of the most exciting places in the world to operate in right now. We are confident that working with our partner Ethara, OVG will emulate our success across North America and Europe in the Middle East,” stated OVG’s Tim Leiweke.

“It is a proud moment to announce this joint venture with our new partner, OVG as we continue to expand on our capabilities and impact across the region as the leading event management and venue operator entities in the Middle East. The consistent growth shown in our region to become a place that regularly hosts the world’s biggest events is significant and has placed increasing demand for world-class venues with first-class hospitality to serve these events and provide unforgettable experiences for fans. This partnership with OVG will allow us to continue to innovate in this space and continue to bring exciting new events and opportunities to the market,” added Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer, Ethara.