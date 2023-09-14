Rising Country Star Sacha Signs With Sony Music Canada

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Entertainment Canada announced the signing of up-and-coming Canadian singer-songwriter Sacha.

Sacha has been making a name for herself in the country music world with the release of her first two EPs and multiple live performances in the U.S., Canada, and the UK, including 15+ U.S. dates on CMT’s Next Women of Country tour with Maddie and Tae, as well as gigs at the Kee To Bala Festival in Ontario, the Boxcar Country Music Festival in New Brunswick, and the Longroad Festival in the UK.

She’s also lined up to perform as part of a duet with Tyler Shaw at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton, Ontario on September 16.

“I’m thrilled that I’ve found my home at Sony Music Canada, where I’ll continue to craft songs that resonate with the heart and soul of every listener. Sony Music Canada has consistently demonstrated their ability to align their global efforts to break artists in a big way. Together with my management team at Starseed, I couldn’t feel more championed to support this next phase of my journey,” Sacha stated.