Carrie Underwood Announces 2024 Dates For Her Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Carrie Underwood announced the expansion of her Las Vegas Residency into 2024 with the addition of 18 new performances.

Underwood is set to return to Resorts World Theatre for her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency on September 22nd, time to coincide with the release of the deluxe edition of her Denim & Rhinestones album, which is also due in stores and streaming services on the same day.

The residency, which was custom designed for the venue, features Underwood performing fan favorites, including her current single, “Out Of That Truck.”

Underwood’s return to her residency, which she first launched in 2021, follows the completion of her successful, 43-city U.S. Denim & Rhinestones tour.

Newly announced residency shows include:

• March 2024: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

• May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

• June 2024: 1

• August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24

Previously announced dates include:

• September 2023: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

• November 2023: 29

• December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16