ASM Global Names Stacy Nupoff As Director Of Booking, Live Events At Desert Diamond Arena

GLENDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — The ASM Global-managed Desert Diamond Arena announced the appointment of Stacy Nupoff as Director of Booking, Live Events for the venue.

Nupoff brings almost two decades of live events experience to her new role, having previously served as both an independent producer and talent buyer for traditional and non-traditional events, including her most recent stint at Mesa Arena.

“Stacy has extensive knowledge in venue programming, understands the need for diversity and is resourceful, which makes her a wonderful addition to our team,” said Dale Adams, Desert Diamond Arena’s general manager. “When you combine that with ASM Global’s corporate support and the fact that Desert Diamond Arena doesn’t have a tenant, it affords us opportunities that other facilities in this region don’t have, ultimately resulting in increased event bookings at our venue.”

“We are so excited to have Stacy join our world-class team at Desert Diamond Arena and our growing corporate content and programming brain trust,” added John Boyle, ASM’s Global chief content officer. “Stacy’s broad experience in the live-event business and her deep knowledge of the greater Phoenix market will be a tremendous asset for Desert Diamond Arena and ASM Global.”

“Playing a key role in the continued growth of this venue is an incredible opportunity,” said Nupoff. “It is exciting to continue collaborating with our current agents, managers, promoters and longtime partners while also being able to introduce new clients to this incredible major market arena.”