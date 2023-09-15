Universal Music Group Launches A Scholarship Program With HBCU Medical Schools

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group’s Task Force for Meaningful Change announced it is working to expand the pipeline of Black medical practitioners by supporting medical schools historically black colleges and universities such as the Howard University College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.

Each year, UMG’s task force selects one area of focus, guided by the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) and develops initiatives to support those goals and the support for medical schools follows the TFMC’s 2022 prioritization of public health.

As part of the initiative, the task force will provide more than 50 students with scholarships this year.

Additionally, as part of its efforts to expand equitable access and opportunity in the public health space, the TFMC provided support for multiple organizations servicing the Black community, including the Black Women’s Health Imperative, Council on Black Health, the National Medical Association, Society for the Analysis of African American Public Health Issues, ElevateMed, and Mentoring in Medicine among others.

“Equity in healthcare begins with developing physicians who understand and identify with the communities that they serve. By investing in HBCU Medical Schools, TFMC helps to ensure the cultural competency and literacy needed to improve patient access, care, and outcomes. TFMC should be applauded for these efforts,” stated the noted public health expert Dr. Roger A Mitchell Jr.

“Our efforts to direct our philanthropic efforts in a way that combats racial disparities in public health is directly informed by the insights of experts like Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Jones. Their invaluable knowledge helps ensure our measurable impact and mission are realized,” said Dr. Menna Demessie, SVP, UMG and Executive Director of UMG’s TFMC. “Our TFMC members really understand our mission and they understand the power of music – as well as our collective ability – to leverage our position as industry leaders to make positive social change.