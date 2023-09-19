Édgar Barrera Leads The Latin Grammy Nominations For 2023

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — The Latin Recording Academy revealed the nominees for the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, led by songwriter-producer Édgar Barrera, who earned 13 nominations in 2023.
Barrera’s nominations include Song of the Year for “Un X100to” the Cumbia hit he wrote with Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera. He was also nominated for the new category Songwriter of the Year as well as another nomination for Producer of the Year, a category he previously won in 2021.
Other nominees for 2023 include Christina Aguilera, Pablo Alborán, Karol G, and Rosalía, who picked up nods in the Record of the Year category.
“After evaluating more than 19,000 entries, we are pleased to share the nominees for the twenty fourth edition of the Latin Grammys®,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “This group of creators reflects musical excellence and the richness of Latin music, and I look forward to celebrating them during Latin Grammy Week in Sevilla which will be a truly historic moment for our organization.”
The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards nominees were selected in 56 categories and reflect an expansive range of artists who released recordings during the eligibility period (June 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023). All songs that are considered for nominations must be new songs and contain a minimum percentage of lyric content (51%) in Spanish, Portuguese, or any native regional dialect.
The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES), in Sevilla, Spain. The telecast will air on Univision in the U.S. and Radio Televisión Española in Spain.
Additional international broadcasting partners will be announced soon.
Following is the list of nominees for some of the General Fields. For the complete list of nominees in the 56 categories, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.
Record Of The Year
“No Es Que Te Extrañe” – Christina Aguilera
“Carretera y Manta” – Pablo Alborán
“Déjame Llorarte” – Paula Arenas Featuring Jesús Navarro
“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap Featuring Shakira
“Si Tú Me Quieres” – Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra
“Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” – Karol G
“De Todas Las Flores” – Natalia Lafourcade
“Ojos Marrones” – Lasso
“La Fórmula” – Maluma & Marc Anthony
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“Correcaminos” – Alejandro Sanz Featuring Danny Ocean
Album Of The Year
La Cu4rta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
Décimo Cuarto – Andrés Cepeda
Vida Cotidiana – Juanes
Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G
De Todas Las Flores – Natalia Lafourcade
Play – Ricky Martín
Eadda9223 – Fito Páez
Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así – Carlos Vives
Song Of The Year
“Acróstico” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, L.E.X.U.Z, Luis Fernando Ochoa & Shakira, songwriters (Shakira)
“Amigos” – Pablo Alborán & María Becerra, songwriters (Pablo Alborán Featuring María Becerra)
“De Todas Las Flores” – Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)
“Ella Baila Sola” – Pedro Julian Tovar Oceguera, songwriter (Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma)
“NASA” – Édgar Barrera, Camilo & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Camilo & Alejandro Sanz)
“Ojos Marrones” – Luis Jiménez, Lasso & Agustín Zubillaga, songwriters (Lasso)
“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” – Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz & Shakira, songwriters (Bizarrap Featuring Shakira)
“Si Tú Me Quieres” – Fonseca, Yadam González & Yoel Henríquez, songwriters (Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra)
“Tqg” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums & Shakira, songwriters (Karol G Featuring Shakira)
“Un X100to” – Bad Bunny, Édgar Barrera, Marco Daniel Borrero & Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, songwriters (Grupo Frontera Featuring Bad Bunny)
Best New Artist
Borja
Conexión Divina
Ana Del Castillo
Natascha Falcão
Gale
Paola Guanche
Joaquina
Leon Leiden
Maréh
Timø