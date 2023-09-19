Concord Acquires The Music Publishing Catalog Of Mojo Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music rights management company Concord announced the acquisition of the music publishing catalog of Mojo Music & Media, which includes the works of rock legends such as REO Speedwagon, KISS, and Cheap Trick.

In total, the Mojo Music catalog includes more than 30,000 songs across nine decades, including 89 Billboard #1 hits from artists such as Cheap Trick’s Rick Nelson, Warren Cuccurullo (Missing Persons, Duran Duran), Country Music Hall of Fame members Bob Morrison (“Lookin’ For Love”), Sharon Vaughn (“My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys”) and Larry Gatlin (“All The Gold In California”) as well as D.L. Byron (“Shadows Of The Night”), and Jeffrey Cohen (“Freeway Of Love”), among numerous others.

The catalog also includes music from Earth Wind & Fire’s Al McKay (“September,” “Best Of My Love”), English Beat and General Public’s Dave Wakeling (“Save It For Later,” “Tenderness”), GRAMMY award-winning songwriter Jordan Reynolds (writer of Dan + Shay hits “Tequila,” “Speechless,” and “10,000 Hours”), producer Jacknife Lee (Taylor Swift, Snow Patrol, and Kodaline) and the estates of Johnny Burke (“Misty”), Bernie Wayne (“Blue Velvet”) and Johnny Russell (“Act Naturally”).

Founded in 2018 by Mark Fried, Peter Shane, and Alan Wallis, Mojo has acquired more than 40 catalogs in the past five years, including those of Nashville independent HoriPro Entertainment (REO Speedwagon, KISS, Jerry Reed) and LA-based Emerald Forest (Sophie B. Hawkins, Brownstone, Lita Ford).

“My nearly 30-year adventure in music publishing has always been about surrounding myself with the greatest songwriters, getting them paid, keeping them inspired, and elevating the power of their songs in pop culture so they vibrate forever,” said Mark Fried, Mojo’s Co-Founder and CEO.

Mark Fried is a true original who’s repeatedly seen the value in songs and catalogs well before market trends, always putting songwriters first. Over the last several decades, he’s built two premier independent catalogs with Mojo here and Spirit Music prior, winning the trust of some of the most legendary songwriters and artists. With Mojo, Mark, Pete, and Alan have assembled a stellar collection of incredible hits spanning genres, eras, and territories. The Mojo catalog is a perfect fit with Concord’s catalogs, and we’re honored by the trust they’ve now put in us,” added Steve Salm, Concord’s Chief Business Development Officer.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Concord was represented by Ritholz Levy Fields LLP, Adam Ritholz, Cody Brown, John Brill, Gillian Sloane, Amanda Inglesh, and Jason Barth, and by DLA Piper, Rob Sherman. Shot Tower Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to Mojo. Mojo was represented by Reed Smith LLP as legal counsel.