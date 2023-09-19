EXCLUSIVE: Americana Singer/Songwriter Heather Anne Lomax Signs To Blackbird Record Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Americana singer-songwriter Heather Anne Lomax is proud to announce her signing with the California-based Blackbird Record Label for her upcoming album THE DOMAN TRACKS, on November 3 – a previously unheard collaboration with the late Michael Doman, formerly the singer/songwriter/producer of noted ‘80s L.A. rock band Broken Homes.

“I’ve known Heather Anne Lomax for a long time,” shares Blackbird Record Label co-founder and recording artist Manda Mosher. “She’s an outstanding singer/songwriter and performer. We are honored to have her on the label. ‘The Doman Tracks is an important work honoring Heather’s and Michael Doman’s historical collaboration. We can’t wait for you to hear it!”

Lomax has spent the more significant part of the past decade putting her own spin on the Americana and Country-Rock/Blues genre. Her musical journey began in Kansas City, where she cut her teeth playing guitar under the wing of a family friend in the Ozarks of Missouri – citing Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, Elvis, Hozier and Maria McKee as pivotal figures who have helped shape her sound.

The now Los Angeles-based artist has previously opened for Wynonna and The Big Noise, Lee Ann Womack, Blake Shelton, Kenny Rogers, Jeff Bridges, John Hiatt, Richie Furay, Don McLean, Judy Collins, Marshall Tucker Band, Joan Osborne, Melanie, Blood Sweat & Tears and War. Lomax will next be seen performing in Nashville throughout Americanafest, followed by a few one-off shows across the West Coast before a special record release show in Los Angeles in late November.

Heather Anne Lomax Tour Dates:

9/20 Nashville, TN @ The 5 Spot – Magnolia Roads Fall Hoedown

9/21 Nashville, TN @ ACME Feed & Seed -The California Country Show & Pricky Pear Presents The Buzz Showcase

9/22 Nashville, TN @ The Underdog – The Golden West Jamfest

11/8 San Francisco, CA @ Lost Church (with Pi Jacobs)

11/12 Portland, OR @ Al’s Den

11/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour – Record Release Show (with Manda Mosher & Abby Posner)