Noah Kahan Announces North American Dates For 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following sold-out tours in 2022 and 2023, Noah Kahan detailed his 2024 tour plans with shows scheduled across North America and Europe.

The U.S. leg of Kahan’s We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour kicks off on March 26th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with 30 additional shows across the U.S. before winding up at Boston’s Fenway Park on July 19th.

Additional stops on the Live Nation-produced tour include the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, among others.

The North American leg follows Kahan’s previously announced European run, which starts at Dublin’s 3Arena on February 8th and ends at BE Forest National in Brussels on February 28th.

Presales for North America begin on September 27th with the general onsale taking place on Sept. 29.