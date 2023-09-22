Eric Clapton Helps Raise $2.2M for Anti-Vax Democratic Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary guitarist and singer Eric Clapton, alongside his band, performed at a private estate in Brentwood, CA, on Monday (September 18), helping to raise $2.2 million for Democratic anti-vaccine candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s presidential campaign.

Kennedy, Jr. is a member of the family many consider to be America’s version of “royalty.” Kennedy, Jr. spent years as an environmental crusader before taking a stance against vaccines, most notably the COVID-19 vaccine. The fundraiser, where tickets went as high as $6,600 for guests who wanted to meet Clapton, raised $1M for Kennedy Jr.’s campaign and $1.2M for a PAC to support his presidential bid.

Clapton has been a loud opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine from the day it was rolled out to the public. In 2021, Clapton said that he wouldn’t perform at any venue that required proof of vaccination, and he joined Van Morrison on the latter’s anti-lockdown song “Do You Want To Be A Slave?” Stephen Stills hasn’t made any public political stances but was in attendance where he was seen in photos. It is unclear whether or not he performed.

In a press release, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. says:

I am deeply grateful to Eric Clapton for bringing his musical artistry and rebellious spirit to my gathering in Los Angeles last night… I sometimes think that in our divided society, music, rather than any kind of intellectual agreement, has the most potential to bring us together again. Eric sings from the depths of the human condition. If he sees in me the possibility of bringing unity to our country, it is only possible because artists like him invoke a buried faith in the limitless power of human beings to overcome any obstacle.

Kennedy, Jr. is running against Joe Biden as a fringe candidate in the Democratic primary. As of press time, Biden leads by over 50 points in the polls. Those same pools also show that Americans are concerned about Biden’s health and that at 80, he may be too old for the job.

Kennedy Jr. has continued to spout debunked conspiracy theories about the Covid vaccine. In June, he repeated his claims that the COVID vaccines cause autism during his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. ‘Everybody will say, “There’s no study that shows autism and vaccines are connected.” That’s just just crazy. That’s people who are not looking at science. It’s part of the religion.’

Kennedy Jr. released a book in 2021, The Real Anthony Fauci, where he accused the top infectious disease doctor of assisting in ‘a historic coup d’etat against Western democracy’ and claimed that he and Bill Gates were operating a “cartel.”

Kennedy Jr. has also promoted unproven COVID-19 treatments such as ivermectin, which treats parasites, and the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

His sister, Kerry Kennedy, runs Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, the international rights group founded by their mother, Ethel. She told the Associated Press in a 2021 interview her brother is ‘completely wrong on this issue and very dangerous.’

On Monday, Kennedy Jr. urged Biden for protection after an armed gunman was arrested at his campaign event over the weekend – just two miles from where his father was assassinated in 1968. The suspect was seen being detained by police after claiming to be with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s security team.