Viral Country Star Oliver Anthony Signs With UTA

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the singing of country singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony, following the success of his breakout viral hit “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

He will be repped by UTA exclusively worldwide, the agency said.

The hit, which resonated with country music fans after going viral on media, landed Athony at #1 on the Billboard hot 100. His previously broke into the charts in 2022 with “Ain’t Gotta Dollar” which rose to 21 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

“We’re honored to represent such an authentic artist, and excited to put together a global strategy to bring Oliver Anthony and his music to the people,” shared UTA Co-Head of Nashville Jeffrey Hasson and Music Agent Curt Motley.