New Bill Empowers Musicians To Negotiate With Streamers, AI Platforms

WASHINGTON D.C. (Hypebot) — A revised version of the Protect Working Musicians Act introduced by US Representative Deborah Ross (D-North Carolina) would make it easier for independent musicians to negotiate with streaming services and AI developers.

The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and the Artist Rights Alliance (ARA) endorse the bill.

Under current laws, small and independent musicians have little ability to bargain for market value rates for the use of their music on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music or the AI companies that routinely scrape and use their music without consent.

This new legislation would allow independent artists to band together and collectively negotiate with large streaming platforms and AI developers without the obstacles of antitrust laws.

“Working musicians and small independent labels face urgent challenges to their livelihoods posed by the market power of streaming platforms as well as the explosion of AI applications that use their work without licensing or pay,” said Congresswoman Ross. “This legislation will help give small, independent music creators a level playing field, empowering them to stand together for fairer compensation and giving them a voice in important negotiations that will determine the future of the music industry.”

“Artists, songwriters, and independent labels have never needed each other more, and this legislation will ensure our voices are heard and we receive fair pay for our work,” added singer-songwriter Tift Merritt, Co-Chair of the Artist Rights Alliance.

“The PWMA would help level the playing field for indie artists who struggle to make a living from the mega corporations that control the streaming marketplace,” said Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President & CEO of A2IM