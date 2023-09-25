Tim McGraw Adds Multiple New Dates To His Standing Room Only Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning country music icon Tim McGraw announced a fistful of new dates for his ‘Standing Room Only’ U.S. tour.

The new dates begin on March 22nd at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis and include new shows at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, the Kia Forum on Los Angeles, and the Bell Centre in Montreal, among others.

Produced by Live Nation, McGraw’s Standing Room Only tour begins at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on March 14th and concludes on June 29th at the Golden Center in Sacramento.

McGraw is touring in support of his latest album, Standing Room Only, which dropped on Big Machine in August. The album’s title track, “Standing Room Only,” is currently in the top 10 at Country Radio and climbing the charts, and marks his 92nd career chart entry.

The tour will be supported by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce on all dates.

The newly announced Standing Room Only shows

March 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

March 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

April 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 3 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

May 4 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

May 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

June 29 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center