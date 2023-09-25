WK Entertainment And Hits Don’t Lie Form Joint Management Venture

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Latin music management firm WK Entertainment and producer Andres Castro’s Hits Don’t Lie announced a strategic partnership to co-manage the careers of the Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Zion & Lennox, and Colombian star Silvestre Dangond.

WK Entertainment, led by CEO Walter Kohm, is regarded as one of the leading Latin music management companies in the US. The company’s roster includes Maluma, Wisin, Carlos Vives, Emilia, Ludmilla, Prince Royce and CNCO, among others.

“Today, I want to introduce you to the lineup of my new Silvestrista team: Walter Kolm (WK Entertainment) and Andrés Castro (Hits Don’t Lie). Each one, from their respective positions, will bring passion and experience to my project and take us to explore new horizons. I am confident that this will be the perfect combination, and we will continue taking the Silvestrismo to another level,” stated Silvestre Dangond.

“Walter Kolm, “El Ruso” as I affectionately call him, is a visionary in the music industry. His dedication, experience, and knowledge have been crucial in the growth of my career on an international level. It’s undeniable the work we’ve done together since we started this working relationship. On the other hand, working with Andrés Castro, “El Cachaco” as I fondly call him, fills me with joy. His talent as a songwriter and producer is exceptional, and his ability to capture the essence of my songs and take them to the next level is astonishing. Every time we gather in the studio, I feel like we are creating magic together. I am sure that this collaboration will allow us to continue delivering the best music possible to all of you,” he added.

“We are very happy in this new phase and with this brand-new work team that we feel is exactly what we needed at this point in our careers, a team of professionals that are working with us to achieve even greater objectives and what could be better than achieving this hand in hand with Andrés Castro with Hits Don’t Lie and Walter Kolm with WK, we are ready!” said Félix Ortiz Torres, known professionally as Zion.

“We feel excited and very blessed to form this new family. We know that many great things are coming and are already in the works to create positive changes that will allow us to continue to grow our Zion & Lennox legacy – together with WK and Hits Don’t Lie we are going to achieve this.” Gabriel “Lennox” Pizarro added.