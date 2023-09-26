French Rapper MHD Faces 12 Years In Prison For Murder

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — MHD, one of France’s most popular afro-trap rap artists, is facing 12 years in prison in connection with the death of a man who was beaten to death by an angry mob in 2018.

According to the BBC, MHD, whose real name Mohamed Sylla was found guilty by a Paris court of involvement in the gang-related killing of Loic K in 2018.

The victim was knocked down by a Mercedes driven by MHD and then beaten and stabbed by a crowd of approximately 12 people, the BBC reported.

MHD, who is considered a pioneer of the Afro-Trap sound, maintained his innocence, denying he was present at the scene and claiming the case against him was based on rumors, the AFP reported.

However, video recorded of the incident appeared to capture MHD at the scene along with the vehicle which was identified as belonging to him.

Five of MHD’s co-defendants were also sentenced to prison with terms ranging from 10 to 18 years, the AFP reported.

Another three were acquitted.