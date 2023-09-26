Juno Awards Co-Founder And Canadian Label Exec Stan Klees Dead At 91

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Stan Klees, a former Canadian label executive and co-founder of the JUNO Awards, died on September 22nd. He was 92.

His passing was announced by CARAS, who said: Stan’s impact on the music community extended far beyond the stage and the studio. He was a mentor, a friend, and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him. “

A Toronto native, Klees got his start in the industry as a presenter at CHUM radio in the 1940s before he landed a producer role at London Records.

Klees went on to found labels such as Tamarac and Red Leaf Records and helped to inspire Walt Grealis to launch the Canadian industry trade RPM Weekly in 1964.

He joined the staff of RPM Weekly in 1971 and designed the “MAPL” logo which delineated music of Canadian origin.

In 1995, Klees was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and was presented with a Special Achievement Award by SOCAN in 2001.

“CARAS and MusiCounts as we know it today would not exist if not for Stan Klees,” says Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends and we extend heartfelt gratitude for his vision that we will continue to honour.”