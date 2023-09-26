Primary Wave Music Acquires The Catalog Of Songwriter P.F. Sloan

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Primary Wave Music announced the formation of a new partnership with the estate of the late, legendary songwriter, P.F. Sloan.

The deal will see Primary Wave acquire publishing and writer’s share, as well as his master royalty income for Sloan’s catalog, while providing the estate with access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, which includes digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities, and film & TV production.

Sloan’s catalog includes hits such as the protest anthem “Eve Of Destruction” recorded by Barry McGuire, the top ten hit “A Must To Avoid” popularized by Herman’s Hermits, The Turtles’ hit “You Baby” which spent twelve weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100; and the Johnny Rivers hit “Secret Agent Man.”

“Phil didn’t go to parties, he wrote songs. He was in every shop in town and all at once. That’s Phil’s opening on ‘California Dreamin.’ That’s Phil’s falsetto on ‘Little Old Lady From Pasadena.’ From ‘Eve of Destruction’ to ‘Secret Agent Man,’ his songs will live forever. Some say he was a genius. We do,” stated Jeremy Rosen, Stephen Feinberg, and Jered Carman, who represent the P.F. Sloan Estate.

“I think Jeremy, Stephen and Jered said it best when they said PF was in every shop in town and all at once,” added Samantha Rhulen, Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs. She goes on, “Everyone has heard a PF Sloan song whether they know it or not. His songs are timeless, and we’re honored to continue his legacy and ensure that his incredible catalog is recognized by generations to come.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.