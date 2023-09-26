NewJeans Sing Riot Games New League Of Legends Anthem

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rising K-pop act NewJeans has been announced as the artists who will perform “Gods” the anthem for Riot Games’ 2023 League of Legends World Championship competition.

Written by Riot Games principal composer Sebastien Najand and Alex Seaver of Mako, the song will be available to stream on YouTube or other streaming platforms starting on October 4th.

“It was a new experience for all of us,” said the members of NewJeans in a joint statement. “It was fun to try a new genre and sound. Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans’ and League of Legends’ unique colors. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment!”

The League of Legends World Championship, also known as Worlds, is the leading international competition for Riot’s League of Legends game, which sees the top teams from nine regions compete for the world champion title.

Held after the completion of the League’s regular season in a different region each year, professional teams from around the world compete for a chance at digital glory.

According to Riot, the Worlds competition is the most widely viewed and followed e-sport tournament, and reached peak viewership of more than 5.1 million fans in 2022, according to data compiled by Esports Chart