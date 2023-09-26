Kristina Heney Named EVP Of Marketing, Media & Conferences At OVG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced the appointment of Kristina Heney as executive vice president (EVP) Marketing, Media & Conferences.

In her new role, Heney will take point on marketing and communications for OVG, and will also oversee the company’s expanding media and conferences division, including the VenuesNow brand.

In her new role at OVG, Heney will be based in New York and report to Francesca Bodie, president, of business development, and Chris Granger, president, of OVG360.

“I am so excited to be joining Oak View Group at this moment in its history,” said Heney. “There has been a tremendous growth story over the last 8 years and I’m looking forward to harnessing its incredible business success to craft a story that will support its growth ambitions. Global assets, partnerships, and proprietary data are all critical elements of developing OVG as a trusted international brand across the live event, venue management, and hospitality space. I am also looking forward to growing the global reach of our media and conferences division, exploring new content avenues, and international thought leadership.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Kristina to the OVG Family. She has demonstrated success in working with global sports and entertainment brands and approaching opportunities with a balance of creativity, and data science and analytics. With her deep understanding of the live events and experiential industry, we are confident Kristina can continue our substantial growth momentum while transforming the OVG brand story and our Media and Conferences Division to support OVG and our growth vision,” added Francesca Bodie.

Heney brings significant experience to her new role at OVG. She previously served as chief marketing & experience officer for Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group from 2015-2020. She also did a 15-year stint at MSG, including roles as SVP of Marketing, sales & revenue management for all concerts, productions, and family attractions at MSG-owned properties.

Prior to MSG, Heney worked for the National Basketball Association (NBA) as senior manager of Global Merchandising Group managing the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball global collectibles categories.

She assumes her new post at OVG effective immediately.