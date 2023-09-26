The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project Raises More Than $400,000 For Veterans At The Fifth Annual Patriot Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — On September 13th, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) held its 5th annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards, raising more than $400,000 to support the nation’s military veterans.

Held at Nashville’s City Winery, the 2023 Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards for 2023 were presented to country star Lee Greenwood, Hunt Brothers Pizza and Operation Song staffers Bob Regan, John Taylor and Don Goodman.

Greenwood was honored for his longtime commitment to supporting the men and women of the United States armed forces, including numerous trips overseas to entertain troops and his support of pro-military initiatives including the Adopt A Vet campaign.

The Hunt Brothers were recognized with a Patriot Award for their support for the military, including substantial donations to TCDJHP.

Regan, Taylor, and Goodman received the award for their musical support for veterans while the noted Nashville businessman Donnie Mingus was presented with the organization’s first ever Giving Heart Award.

Special guest speakers for the 2023 edition of the awards gala and fundraising event included former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik and decorated military veterans Major General (Ret.) Max Haston, Green Beret Master Sergeant (Ret.) Joel Pruitt (a previous Patriot Award recipient), Special Forces Master Sergeant (Ret.) Steven Nisbet (co-founder of Shields & Stripes) and Sergeant Major (Ret.) Jesse R. Horsley. Storme Warren of The Big 615 Radio co-hosted the event with previous Patriot Award recipient Chris Young.

“Sold out and what a night,” says David Corlew, longtime manager of Daniels and TCDJHP co-founder. “We are overwhelmed by the support that we received from all of our guests who attended this year. We raised over $400,000 and couldn’t be any happier. Chris Young, Darryl Worley and the War Hippies were as outstanding as ever, and our attendees couldn’t have been more generous.”

Fundraising efforts for the night included a silent auction, which featured an original piece of artwork that was painted by the late Charlie Daniels. According to TCDJHP, the painting was auctioned for $50,000.

Since its inception, TCDJHP has raised over 2.5 million dollars for veterans.