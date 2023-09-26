Stevie Nicks Announces 2024 Tour Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Former Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks announced a new round of dates for North America in 2024 following a successful run of shows in the U.S. this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, Nicks’ Live In Concert tour will hit arenas across North America in early 2024, starting with Mark G Etess Arena in Atlantic City on Feb. 10

The run concludes on March 9th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas when Nicks is slated to perform a double headline show with Billy Joel.

General on sale for the 2024 dates will begin on Friday, September 29.

STEVIE NICKS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Sat Feb 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena

Wed Feb 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Wed Feb 21 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sat Feb 24 – Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Wed Feb 28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sun Mar 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Wed Mar 06 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium