Bruce Springsteen Postpones All Remaining Shows For 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — After postponing eight shows earlier this month to undergo treatment for peptic ulcers, Bruce Springsteen has now hit pause on all remaining tour dates for 2023 while he recovers.

In a statement posted to his social media, a rep for The Boss said:

Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.

With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.

Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues.

When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year,” Springsteen added.

Affected shows include Springsteen’s Canadian run in November, which included performances in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal, as well as multiple shows in the U.S. in December.

The tour, which launched in February, is Springsteen’s first run with the E Street Band since 2017. Springsteen toured the U.S. earlier this year and hit Europe and the UK this summer, selling more than 1.6 million tickets during the international excursion.