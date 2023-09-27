Dogstar Announces Global Livestream From The Capitol Theatre

PORT CHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) – The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, welcomes LA-based, independent rock band Dogstar on Tuesday (October 10) for their Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour. Today, they’ve announced a global live stream of the show will be available on FANS.live on Tuesday, October 10 at 9:00 pm EST.

The global livestream will closely follow the release of the band’s new album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, which arrives October 6 via Dogstar’s own label, Dillon Street Records and is distributed through ADA. The record has already been hailed as one of the “most anticipated albums of Fall 2023” and is available for pre-order. Fans can hear a glimpse into the record with previously released singles “Everything Turns Around,” “Breach,” and “Glimmer.”

Comprised of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves, Dogstar was born in 1991 as a band of friends who came together in a garage in Southern California and dreamed of playing music together and making a little noise. All these years later, Domrose, Mailhouse and Reeves took some time at the tail end of a historic lockdown to create this collection of songs that fully encompasses who they are as artists today. The happily reunited rock trio’s official return came in May 2023 – more than 20 years since their last performance together.

Dogstar kicked off the second leg of their 35+ city headline tour on Monday (September 25) with a sold-out show in Houston. The first leg – which kicked off August 10 and made stops in US cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Denver before the band traveled overseas for a three-show run in Japan – sold out on the first day of ticket sales, prompting the band to announce 14 additional dates last month due to overwhelming fan demand.

The second leg continues with stops in St. Louis, Columbus, Niagra, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville and more. Limited tickets remain in select cities; please visit www.dogstarofficial.com for all dates and details.