The BRIT Awards Set For March 2nd

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The BRIT Awards announced that the 2024 edition of the awards show will take place live from London’s O2 Arena on March 2nd, 2024.

The 2024 date follows the successful shift of the Brit Awards to a weekend date for the first time in the award show’s history.

Along with the in-person components of the awards gala, the 2024 BRITs will be broadcast in primetime on ITV1 and ITVX, live from the arena.

“The move to a Saturday night for the first time proved to be a huge success, so I’m delighted we’ll be back in a primetime slot again in March. A Saturday night show helped us lock in our most engaged audience ever, and we’ll be looking to build on that base as we connect with even more fans in 2024. Next year’s BRITs will be our most ambitious show yet, with a host of exciting performances from incredible artists, as we look to celebrate the music that soundtracked our 2023.”

For 2024, Sally Wood will continue in her role as Executive Producer and Misty Buckley will return to design the set for the awards. Maggie Crowe – BPI’s Director of Events & Charities, will oversee the overall running of the event.

The BRITs also announces that Damian Christian, Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records (part of Warner Music UK) will continue as Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024.