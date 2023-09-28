Songtradr Acquires Bandcamp

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music licensing platform and marketplace Songtradr announced the acquisition of Bandcamp, the online merch shop and community building platform for artists.

Following the close of the deal, Songtradr will continue to operate Bandcamp as a marketplace with a focus on providing an artist-first revenue share.

The deal will see Songtradr provide Bandcamp artists the ability to have their music licensed to a variety of media, including content creators, game and app developers and brands. Artists who choose to participate in the licensing will continue to own and retain control of their music, while increasing their earning capacity from Songtradr’s global licensing network.

As a part of the deal, Epic Games will explore ways to Songtradr to build an inventory of music where artists can opt in to have their music licensed for use in Epic’s ecosystem. Those outlets include projects like Fortnite Radio, a component of Epic Games popular builder-shooter Fortnite.

“The acquisition of Bandcamp will help Songtradr continue to grow its suite of services for artists. I’m a passionate musician myself, and artistry and creativity have always been at the heart of Songtradr. Bandcamp will join a team of music industry veterans and artists who have deep expertise in music licensing, composition, rights management, and distribution,” said Paul Wiltshire, CEO of Songtradr.”

“Songtradr shares Epic and Bandcamp’s values around ensuring artists are fairly compensated for their work,” added Steve Allison, Vice President and General Manager, Store at Epic Games. “Bringing Bandcamp to Songtradr will make it easier for independent artists to connect with creators and developers looking to license their music and enable Epic to focus on its core metaverse, games, and tools efforts.”