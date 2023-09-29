Aerosmith Postpones All Remaining Shows For 2023 While Steven Tyler Recovers From A Fractured Larynx

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Aerosmith have postponed all remaining 2023 concerts on their “Peace Out” Farewell Tour until “sometime” in 2024 as Steven Tyler’s vocal injuries proved to be more severe than initially expected.

The band shared details about the situation in a post on social media on Friday:

“To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.

He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

“As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.”

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers, and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can,” Tyler added.

The postponement follows a message from the band earlier this month postponing a string of September shows until early 2024 after Tyler suffered damage to his vocal cords that resulted in bleeding during the band’s Sept.9th performance at UBS Arena Belmont Park in Long Island.

As of yet, no word has been announced for when the shows will be rescheduled but previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates or refunded, the band said.