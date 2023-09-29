Report: Las Vegas Police Make An Arrest In The 1996 Slaying Of Tupac Shakur

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Police in Las Vegas have arrested one of the last living witnesses in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in connection with the crime, potentially bringing a prosecution in the 27-year-old homicide.

According to the Associated Press, two officials with firsthand knowledge of the arrest, but who were not authorized to speak publicly, said Duane “Keffe D” Davis was taken into custody on Friday morning on suspicion of murder.

Davis has previously admitted to being present at the time of Shakur’s death, detailing in his 2019 memoir that he was riding in the Cadillac that was alleged to have been used in the drive-by shooting that left Shakur dead.

In his memoir, Davis implicated his nephew, “Baby Lane” Anderson, as the perpetrator, and claimed that he was merely a passenger during the incident. Anderson, a known rival of Shakur, was involved in an altercation with the rap icon earlier in the evening, the AP reported.

Anderson, who died in 1998, denied involvement in Shakur’s death.

It was unclear if Davis was represented by legal counsel and did not respond to multiple requests for comment, the AP reported.