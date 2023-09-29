Liam Boyle Steps Down As Director At Wembley Stadium

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) — Liam Boylan is set to step down from his position as stadium director at Wembley after a nearly nine-year tenure at the venue.

He initially joined Wembley in January 2015 as the head of events and later progressed to become the general manager in December 2016. Eventually, in July 2020, he assumed the role of stadium director.

Boylan confirmed his departure through a LinkedIn post, with the Football Association now in the process of soliciting applications for his successor. He is slated to commence a new position elsewhere in early 2024.

“Yes, I am doing the unthinkable and leaving, what I believe is, the best stadium in the world, but I have had an amazing nine years under the arch, and it was not an easy decision to leave,” Boylan said.

“Unfortunately, I cannot say where I am going at this time, but It goes without saying that my next role is an amazing opportunity and something I simply could not turn down and I cannot wait to start early in 2024. I will post again once I can discuss where I will be.”

Over the summer, Wembley was visited by more than a million fans, a significant feat as the stadium marks its 100th anniversary this year. In 2024, Wembley is set to host six Taylor Swift concerts, with three scheduled for June and three for August.

Before joining Wembley, Boylan served as an event manager at SJM Concerts in Manchester for over 13 years. He also had prior experience as an event manager at Manchester Arena and previously worked as a policeman in the Royal Air Force.