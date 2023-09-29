The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Howie Mandel – “America’s Got Talent,” “Deal or No Deal,” “But Enough About Me”

A hilarious conversation with Howie who has a documentary out about his life. Howie describes his frightening 1st time on stage, how a plastic glove simultaneously saved him and started his career, which big name comedian was most supportive of Howie, the shocking way he landed his breakout role in St. Elsewhere, what his wife told him that changed his life, and his secret to all the success he’s had in the entertainment business.
