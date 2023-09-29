Toby Keith Shares An Update On His Battle With Cancer

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Toby Keith shared an update on his ongoing battle with cancer.

Keith, who revealed that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, sat down for an interview with E! News this week, telling the publication his tumor has shrunk by a third since he began treatment.

“I feel pretty good,” Keith told E! News. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and ‘gown’. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

Keith also appeared at the People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday, where he was presented with the Country Icon Award and treated the audience to a rendition of his hit “Don’t Let the Old Man In.”

“Bet you thought you’d never see me in skinny jeans,” he told the audience at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville during the awards gala. “I want to thank the almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. You’ve been riding shotgun with me for a little while.”