Holly Humberstone Announces Headlining Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Holly Humberstone, the BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter announced plans for her biggest UK and European tour to date, with 20 concerts on tap for the Spring of 2024.
Humberstone’s headlining tour kicks off on February 13th at the Café de la Danse in Paris, with additional shows planned for The Albert Hall in Manchester, Eventim Apollo in London, and Hole44 in Berlin, among others.
The announcement of her tour plans follows a busy summer for Humberstone that saw her headlining the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles and performing on festival stages such as Lollapalooza in Chicago, Summersonic in Japan, and the Reading & Leeds Festivals in the UK.
She’s also preparing for the release of her debut studio album, Paint My Bedroom Black, which is due on streaming platforms on October 13th.
Tickets for Holly’s headline Spring tour are on pre-sale now and go on general sale on 6 October at 10am BST.
Headline Tour
13 Feb – Café de la Danse – Paris
14 Feb – Melkweg MAX – Amsterdam
16 Feb – DR Studie 2 – Copenhagen
17 Feb – Fryshuset (Klubben) – Stockholm
19 Feb – Knust – Hamburg
20 Feb – Hole44 – Berlin
21 Feb – MeetFactory – Prague
23 Feb – Simmcity – Vienna
24 Feb – Strom – Munich
25 Feb – Mascotte – Zurich
27 Feb – Rockhal – Luxembourg
28 Feb – Gebäude 9 – Cologne
29 Feb – Trix Hall – Antwerp
8 March – Queen’s Hall – Edinburgh
9 March – Albert Hall – Manchester
10 March – The Engine Shed – Lincoln
12 March – O2 Academy – Leicester
13 March – Eventim Apollo – London
15 March – Beacon – Bristol
16 March – Academy – Dublin