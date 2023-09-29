Holly Humberstone Announces Headlining Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Holly Humberstone, the BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter announced plans for her biggest UK and European tour to date, with 20 concerts on tap for the Spring of 2024.

Humberstone’s headlining tour kicks off on February 13th at the Café de la Danse in Paris, with additional shows planned for The Albert Hall in Manchester, Eventim Apollo in London, and Hole44 in Berlin, among others.

The announcement of her tour plans follows a busy summer for Humberstone that saw her headlining the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles and performing on festival stages such as Lollapalooza in Chicago, Summersonic in Japan, and the Reading & Leeds Festivals in the UK.

She’s also preparing for the release of her debut studio album, Paint My Bedroom Black, which is due on streaming platforms on October 13th.

Tickets for Holly’s headline Spring tour are on pre-sale now and go on general sale on 6 October at 10am BST.

Headline Tour

13 Feb – Café de la Danse – Paris

14 Feb – Melkweg MAX – Amsterdam

16 Feb – DR Studie 2 – Copenhagen

17 Feb – Fryshuset (Klubben) – Stockholm

19 Feb – Knust – Hamburg

20 Feb – Hole44 – Berlin

21 Feb – MeetFactory – Prague

23 Feb – Simmcity – Vienna

24 Feb – Strom – Munich

25 Feb – Mascotte – Zurich

27 Feb – Rockhal – Luxembourg

28 Feb – Gebäude 9 – Cologne

29 Feb – Trix Hall – Antwerp

8 March – Queen’s Hall – Edinburgh

9 March – Albert Hall – Manchester

10 March – The Engine Shed – Lincoln

12 March – O2 Academy – Leicester

13 March – Eventim Apollo – London

15 March – Beacon – Bristol

16 March – Academy – Dublin