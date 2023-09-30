October 2023 Photo Tour

- Home
- All Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
BECOME A MEMBERCelebrityAccess provides in-depth Artist Analytics for over 250k+ Celebrities Worldwide - and unparalleled, detailed information on over 100k Entertainers Speakers, Celebrities, and their Representatives, as well as hundreds of thousands of Records for Venues, Agents and Managers, including their Direct Phone Numbers and Emails Addresses. Members can instantly access 500k+ Dates of Live Bands on Tour, Artist Avails, News Archives, and UNLIMITED Box Office without worrying about Pay-More Restrictions!
Already a member? Click here to Sign In.
NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Oct
01
2023
|
City Winery Nashville
|
Oct
02
2023
|
Gothic Theatre
|
Oct
03
2023
|
Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
|
Oct
12
2023
|
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|
Oct
12
2023
|
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
7446TOTAL THIS YEAR
131TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Record Label
-
13 Artists
Danny Ray - - Lily Cowdry
-
Anniversary Group
Habibi - - Tom Konitzer (North America)
-
ATC Live
deeptan - - Roxane Dumoulin
Ebbb - - Sam Lister
Molly Burch - - Caitlin-Finn Ballard
ratbag - - Josh Ledger
Upchuck - - Sam Lister
-
Atomic Music Group
Deathchant - - Ian Watts
RagDolls - - Kyle Talbot (North America)
-
ATC Management
The Murder Capital - - Bertie Gibbon
-
Creative Nation
Ben West - - Beth Laird
-
FRNDS MGMT
Seaside - - Ben Robinson
-
Magnus Talent Agency
Nicola Cruz - - Tomas Cookman
Tom Tom Club - - Tomas Cookman
-
Avex USA
GENT! - (with Brandon Silverstein Publishing)
-
BMG Music Publishing
Jet - (Catalogue)
-
Brandon Silverstein Publishing
GENT! - (with Avex USA)
-
Chumba Music
Pablo Bowman Navarro - (with Sony Music Publishing UK)
-
19 Recordings
-
Anemoia Records
-
Bad Time Records
-
Big Loud Records
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
–
|1
|1
|2
|76,886,669
2
–
|1
|2
|4
|39,567,286
3
New
|3
|—
|1
|33,136,019
4
–
|2
|4
|19
|31,440,680
5
2
|1
|3
|4
|31,102,434
6
12
|6
|18
|2
|30,975,425
7
38
|7
|45
|5
|30,066,257
8
New Spotify Releases
MORE NEWS
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago