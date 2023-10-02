Charles Morgan Named Chief Marketing Officer At Beatport

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Beatport Group, the online music store for DJs, producers, and fans, announced the promotion of Charles Morgan to the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

In his new role at Beatport, Morgan will lead marketing strategy for the company, including the flagship Beatport brand, as well as Beatsource for the open-format DJ community, Loopcloud and Plugin Boutique for music producers, ampsuite and LabelRadar for streamlining label management and demo submissions, and Beatport Media Group.

Morgan joined Beatport in 2022 and previously served as the brand’s Senior Vice President of Strategy.

Before Beatport, Morgan spent nearly a decade as Head of Strategy at Thoro Global, a consultancy that worked with artists such as Drake, BTS, Fall Out Boy, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Neyo, Jessie Reyez, and Cat Burns to help drive streaming.

He is also an owner in King of the Dot, a battle rap platform.

In his new role at Beatport, Morgan will be based out of the company’s offices in London.

“I’m looking forward to serving the vibrant community and extending the rich legacy of The Beatport Group, whose products have powered some of the most storied careers in music over the last 20 years,” Morgan said. “Robb has built a leadership team and vision which sets the pace for how companies in the culture must respond to the new generation of DJs, producers and creators. As a group, TBG is committed to listening and providing the tools and support they need, from studio to stage.”