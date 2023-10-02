Ramona Forsström Named MD Of Warner Music Finland

HELSINKI, Finland (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Finland announced the promotion of Ramona Forsström to the role of managing director at the company.

Forsström, who assumes her new duties in November, will report directly to Mark Fry, President, of Warner Music Nordics, who is based in Stockholm. Forsström succeeds Niko Nordström, who will be stepping down after 16 years working in the company.

Forsström has spent over 15 years at Warner Music Finland, playing a key role in the success of artists such as Antti Tuisku, Arttu Wiskari, BEHM, Ellinoora, Kaija Koo and SANNI. She most recently served as General Manager at the company, appointed to that role in 2021.

Her experience at UMG Finland also includes roles as International Marketing Manager and from there worked her way up to International Marketing Director and then to Marketing Director for both the international and local roster.

Forsström began her career in the music industry in 1997 as a Product Manager for EMI Finland. She later became Promotion Manager and stayed at the company until 2006. She also did a stint at Live Nation Finland as a Promotion Manager, a role she held for two years, before joining Warner Music in 2008 as International Promotion Manager.

“I’m excited to step into this new role leading our incredible team here in Finland. I want to thank Niko for his guidance and mentorship over many years. We’re lucky enough to be the leading player in one of the world’s most unique music markets because we work with the most talented and inspirational artists. I look forward to doing even more to support them and their careers in the future,” Forsström said.

“I’m so pleased that Ramona has accepted this promotion. She is a huge talent whose counsel I value and who delivers time and again for our artists and our business. Her fresh leadership perspective will help us grow our roster and our artists’ careers. I’d like to thank the amazing Niko for his incredible support over the years and wish him all the best for his next ventures,” added Mark Fry.