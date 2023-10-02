The Foo Fighters Announce A U.S. Stadium Run For 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Following the successful release of their 11th studio album, But Here We Are, rock icons Foo Fighters announced plans for a massive run of stadiums in the U.S. for the Summer of 2024.

The newly announced leg of the Everything or Nothing at All Tour will officially get underway when the Foos perform at New York’s Citi Field on July 17th for their first return to the storied stadium since 20185.

Other shows include Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, Mile High Stadium, Target Field, and BMO Stadium, among others before the tour wraps at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on August 18th.

For the tour, the Pretenders, Mammoth WVH, the Hives, Amyl and The Sniffers, and Alex G will provide support on various dates.

The tour will also be the Foo Fighters’ first full run since the unexpected death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed during the South American leg of the band’s 2022 tour.

General on sale for tickets begins Friday, October 6 at 10 am local time.

U.S. STADIUM DATES 2024

Wednesday, July 17 — New York NY — Citi Field *

Friday, July 19 – New York NY — Citi Field #

Sunday, July 21 – Boston MA — Fenway Park #

Tuesday, July 23 – Hershey PA — Hersheypark Stadium #

Thursday, July 25 – Cincinnati OH — Great American Ballpark *

Sunday, July 28 – Minneapolis MN — Target Field **

Saturday, August 3 – Denver CO — Empower Field at Mile High *

Wednesday, August 7 – San Diego CA — Petco Park $

Friday, August 9 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium #

Sunday, August 11 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium %

Thursday, August 16 – Portland OR — Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

Saturday, August 18 – Seattle WA — T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support