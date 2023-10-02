John Mayer Lands His Own Channel On SiriusXM

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM announced that Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer will be the next recording artist to be featured on his own dedicated channel on the satellite radio broadcaster.

SiriusXM’s Life With John Mayer will feature an evolving collection of music built around classics, collaborations and never-before-heard material blended with music from other artists, hand-selected by Mayer.

The exclusive channel will become a full-time feature on SiriusXM and will debut in November, the satellite radio broadcaster announced. Mayer joins a growing list of artists with channels on SiriusXM that includes The Beatles, Grateful Dead, Pearl Jam, and Drake, among others.

“I’ve had a dream over the last several years to create a dynamic, real-time music channel that focuses less on genre and more on our changing emotional states throughout the days and weeks,” said John Mayer. “It’s a highly ambitious project, and SiriusXM is the perfect partner to build this experience with. I look forward to creating and fostering a sense of community through this channel, and shining a light on what music does best – providing the soundtrack to our lives.”

“Life with John Mayer will be a showcase for John’s exceptionally deep love of music. He is very engaged in every aspect of this channel and has an exciting vision for what our listeners will experience when they listen. To have a musician as brilliant as John creating and curating a daily soundtrack for all of us is very special, and we’re honored and proud that John has chosen SiriusXM as the place where his fans can share this musical experience with him,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President, and Chief Content Officer.