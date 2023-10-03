Peter Karafotas Named SVP of Government Relations & Public Policy At SoundExchange

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Digital collection society SoundExchange announced the appointment of Peter Karafotas as Senior Vice President of Government Relations & Public Policy.

At SoundExchange, Karafotas will take point on legislative issues and will serve as a key resource on the music industry for policymakers.

In his new role, Karafotas, who is based in Washington D.C., will report directly to SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe. He will replace Linda Bloss-Baum, who stepped away from her role at SoundExchange after almost a decade with the organization for a position in academia.

Karafotas brings experience in both the public and private sector to his new role, having most recently served as Chief of Staff to Ranking Member David N. Cicilline, where he oversaw issues related to intellectual property and music.

His resume also includes Communications Director, Deputy Chief of Staff, and Legislative Director roles, including a stint as Vice President of Operations for the media and strategic communications consulting firm Adelstein | Liston.

“I’m excited to embark on this new journey with SoundExchange,” said Karafotas. “I truly believe this is a great opportunity to utilize my experience to energize SoundExchange’s already formidable advocacy efforts to ensure creators get paid fairly for their work.”

“Peter will be an incredible asset to SoundExchange with his extensive experience serving on the Hill and tackling some of the nation’s most pressing challenges,” said Huppe. “I am thrilled to have someone with Peter’s expertise at the helm of our Government Relations & Public Policy department at a time when SoundExchange is amplifying our legislative efforts to ensure creators are paid fairly.”