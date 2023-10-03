The 6th Annual #HealTheMusic Day Set For October 20th

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The 6th annual #HealTheMusic Day will take place in Nashville on October 20th, featuring Dave Matthews Band, Spotify, Keith Urban, Dan Aykroyd, The Alabama Shakes, Phish, Vince Gill, Lauren Daigle, the Grand Ole Opry and more.

The event is intended to help raise awareness and funds in support of the Music Health Alliance (MHA), a crucial resource for members of the music community facing health challenges.

Funded entirely through donations from corporate partners and individuals, grants, and fundraising, the Music Health Alliance has provided healthcare advocacy and resources and mental health support to more than 20,000 working music professionals nationwide for more than 10 years free of charge.

As the MHA notes, many within the industry are self-employed or part of a small business and many face healthcare choices restricted by limited resources and are often uninsured or underinsured.

A key part of the MHA’ funding comes from #HealTheMusic Day, which in just six years, has helped to raise more than $1M to support music industry professionals.

“Calling everyone who makes a living in the music industry and those who are passionate fans! We’re at a critical juncture and reaching out to you for your invaluable support. In the past year, our requests for assistance have skyrocketed by a staggering 50%, encompassing vital needs such as mental health support, medical bill negotiations, emergent dental care, and end of life planning,” says Tatum Allsep, Founder & CEO of Music Health Alliance. “It’s a heartbreaking reality that many in the music industry are forced to make the agonizing decision between putting food on the table and accessing essential medical care. MHA refuses to let this continue, and your commitment to #HealTheMusic Day is KEY to ensuring that no one in our music community faces such dire choices. Please let the music play and donate to #HealTheMusic Day!”