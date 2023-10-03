Mahalia Announces North American Tour Plans

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following her upcoming runs in Europe and the UK this fall, British musician Mahalia announced plans to bring her In Real Life Tour to the US in early 2024.
Produced by Live Nation, the 25-date tour kicks off at The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on February 20th and wraps at the House of Blues in Chicago on March 26th.
Additional dates include the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, the HOB Cambridge Room in Dallas, and Irving Plaza in NYC.
For the tour, Mahalia will perform her forthcoming second studio album, IRL live for American fans for the first time, including the hit singles “Terms & Conditions,” “Ready,” and “Cheat” featuring pop powerhouse JoJo.
Tickets will be available starting with various card presales beginning on Wednesday, October 4.
IN REAL LIFE NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Tue Feb 20 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom
Wed Feb 21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Thu Feb 22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
Sat Feb 24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Sun Feb 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Tue Feb 27 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
Wed Feb 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre
Fri Mar 01 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Sat Mar 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Sun Mar 03 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
Tue Mar 05 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Thu Mar 07 – Dallas, TX – HOB Cambridge Room
Fri Mar 08 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
Sat Mar 09 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Mon Mar 11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Wed Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Thu Mar 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sat Mar 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
Sun Mar 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Wed Mar 20 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
Fri Mar 22 – Toronto, ON – History
Sat Mar 23 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre
Mon Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – Shelter
Tue Mar 26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues