Mahalia Announces North American Tour Plans

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following her upcoming runs in Europe and the UK this fall, British musician Mahalia announced plans to bring her In Real Life Tour to the US in early 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the 25-date tour kicks off at The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on February 20th and wraps at the House of Blues in Chicago on March 26th.

Additional dates include the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, the HOB Cambridge Room in Dallas, and Irving Plaza in NYC.

For the tour, Mahalia will perform her forthcoming second studio album, IRL live for American fans for the first time, including the hit singles “Terms & Conditions,” “Ready,” and “Cheat” featuring pop powerhouse JoJo.

Tickets will be available starting with various card presales beginning on Wednesday, October 4.

IN REAL LIFE NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 20 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

Wed Feb 21 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Thu Feb 22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Sat Feb 24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sun Feb 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Tue Feb 27 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Wed Feb 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre

Fri Mar 01 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sat Mar 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Sun Mar 03 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

Tue Mar 05 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Thu Mar 07 – Dallas, TX – HOB Cambridge Room

Fri Mar 08 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Sat Mar 09 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Mon Mar 11 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Wed Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Thu Mar 14 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Mar 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Sun Mar 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Wed Mar 20 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Fri Mar 22 – Toronto, ON – History

Sat Mar 23 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre

Mon Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

Tue Mar 26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues