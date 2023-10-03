Dan Stuart Joins Seeker Music As General Counsel

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music rights, publisher, and record label Seeker Music announced the hire of Dan Stuart as General Counsel.

A veteran music attorney with more than two decades of experience, Stuart most recently served as SVP of Business Affairs at AWAL US, guiding the organization during a period of growth that included an acquisition by Sony Music.

Prior to joining AWAL, Stuart spent five years as a Partner at King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, and 15 years as an attorney at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.

Stuart began his music industry career as a journalist, writing for music magazines and other outlets, including Lee Bailey’s nationally syndicated program “RadioScope,” while serving as the DJ in residence for a popular nightspot in Pasadena on the weekends.

“In my role as an attorney, whether my client is an aspiring young musician, or a well-funded music company, my goal has always been to ‘represent’ them in the true sense of the word. I aspire to understand what their goals are, financially, in business, creatively, and in life, so that I can use my skills and resources to help them authentically achieve those goals. I’ve known Evan for many years, and I’ve seen him succeed at many things because he operates the same way. Evan has always been about authenticity, and bringing out the very best in people by learning about their true goals. It’s been great to watch Seeker establish itself and grow by following that same ethos. I am absolutely honored to be joining Evan and the entire Seeker team in this next chapter. And Seeker’s catalog of sweet 90’s hip-hop classics doesn’t hurt,” Stuart said.

“I’ve known Dan for almost 20 years. And what I’ve known about Dan since the day I met him is how smart, dedicated, passionate, authentic, and well-respected he is. He is one of the best in the business, and in my view it’s because he’s not just a lawyer, he’s an OG music guy who really cares about music and music creators. I speak for the entire Seeker family when I say there’s no better fit for someone to serve as our General Counsel,” added Seeker CEO Evan Bogart.