The Country Music Association Announces The Winners Of The 2023 Broadcast Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced the recipients of the 2023 CMA Broadcast Awards with country recording artists Lainey Wilson and Jordan Davis surprising the winners with one-on-one phone calls to break the news.

Categories for the awards are based on market size based on population as ranked by Nielsen. Entries for Broadcast Personality of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and biographical and impact information. Candidates for Radio Station of the Year are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement and leadership and impact information.

“The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8/7c on ABC.

2023 CMA Broadcast Awards winners

CMA BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR:

WEEKLY NATIONAL

“Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Compass Media Networks

DAILY NATIONAL

“Angie Ward” (Angie Ward) – iHeartMedia

MAJOR MARKET

“Hawkeye in the Morning with Hawkeye and Michelle” (“Hawkeye” Mark Louis Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

LARGE MARKET

“The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Tay Hamilton) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.

MEDIUM MARKET

“Mo & StyckMan” (Melissa “Mo” Wagner and Greg “StyckMan” Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.

SMALL MARKET

“Steve, Ben and Nikki” (Steve Stroud, Ben Walker and Nikki Thomas) – WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

CMA RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR:

MAJOR MARKET

KEEY – Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minn.

LARGE MARKET

WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio

MEDIUM MARKET

KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.

SMALL MARKET

WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.