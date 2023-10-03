Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Altria Theater

Richmond’s Altria Theater And Dominion Energy Center Renew With ASM Global

Altria Theater
RICHMOND, VA (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, officials at the Richmond Performing Arts Corporation (RPAC) announced that they have renewed management deals for Richmond’s Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center with ASM Global.

The deal will see ASM Global continue to oversee event booking, marketing, concessions, major refurbs, and sponsorship program growth at the two historic concert venues.

ASM Global has been active in the Richmond live entertainment market since 1985 when the company’s predecessor, Spectator Management Group, assumed management of the now closed Richmond Coliseum.

“We are pleased to extend our highly successful long-term partnership with ASM Global. Its global relationships in content, programming, planning, technology and guest safety to further enhance the visitor experience have been invaluable. They’ve brought a tremendous ethos enhancing the community ranging from artistic to culture to financial. We look forward to continuing our relationship.”

“We have an unrivaled track record working with major cultural and entertainment districts and venues, including L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles; Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona; Darling Harbour in Sydney; OVO Arena Wembley in London; and AO Arena Manchester. For nearly 40 years we’ve rolled up our sleeves to positively impact lives in Richmond.”

