The Phoenix Theatre Company Signs With True Tickets

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Phoenix Theatre Company, the largest producing regional theater and arts organization in Arizona, announced a partnership with digital ticketing platform True Tickets.

Under the terms of the deal, True Tickets will integrate with the theater company’s existing ticketing system, providing additional layers of security, patron engagement and limiting unauthorized resale while allowing ticketholders to transfer digitla tickets to friends and family.

“The partnership with True Tickets is not just about securing our ticketing operations; it’s an investment in our digital future. Our renovation project is set to redefine theatre experiences in Arizona, and with True Tickets, we are ensuring that our patrons have access to secure and convenient ticketing solutions that match the excellence of our productions,” said Matt Schaefer, Managing Director of The Phoenix Theatre Company.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with The Phoenix Theatre Company during this exciting chapter of their history. True Tickets is committed to enhancing the ticketing experience for both patrons and performing arts organizations, and we look forward to helping The Phoenix Theatre Company realize their digital potential,” added True Tickets Head of Business Development, Ken Lesnik.

The deal with True Tickets comes as the theater company prepares to launch a $30 million renovation project, transforming its facility into a state-of-the-art venue capable of hosting pre-Broadway productions.

Upcoming events at The Phoenix Theatre Company include the Billie Holiday jukebox Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, open now through November 26th, and the world premiere musical Tiananmen: A New Musical, running October 4th through the 29th.