The Music Forward Foundation Raises More Than $350,000 At The Inaugural Music Forward Brunch And Music Forward Golf Classic

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music Forward Foundation, Live Nation’s non-profit organization focused on fostering the next generation of music professionals, marked its 30th anniversary by hosting two special fundraising events in Los Angeles.

The two events – the inaugural Music Forward Brunch at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and the inaugural Golf Classic at the exclusive El Caballero Country Club on October 2nd, combined to raise a total of $350,000.

“This year already we’ve reached 22,000 young people across 46 states and 49 countries. Our impact is real and broad and deep. We do this through workshops, career fairs, scholarships, classroom curriculum, internships, performance opportunities, grants, and apprenticeships. Youth walk out of our programs with the tools, resources, and the network to turn their passion for music into a lifelong profession. Music Forward Foundation is thrilled to celebrate 30 years, and we look forward to 30 more, and far beyond,” stated Music Forward Foundation Executive Director Nurit Smith.

The brunch included performances by young Music Forward Foundation alum singer-songwriter Hannah Abrahim, and Kori Withers, who closed the show with renditions of her father’s hits “Just The Two of Us,” “Lean On Me,” “Lovely Day,” “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

Honorees at the brunch included Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, with the award accepted by Billie’s mother, Maggie Baird. Other honorees included Julian Petty, EVP, Head of Business and Legal Affairs, Warner; Broccoli City Festival to co-founder Brandon McEachern; and Allison Frenzel, Education Programs Specialist, California Dept. of Education.

Additionally, Music Forward Foundation Executive Director Nurit Smith was surprised with a special certificate proclamation from the County of Los Angles marking the occasion of the Music Forward Foundation’s 30th anniversary.

The Music Forward Foundation also hosted the inaugural Music Forward Golf Classic, which included performances from Music Forward Foundation young alum, sisters Neska Rose (vocals/guitar) and Libi Rose (piano).

Celebrity players participating in the 2023 edition of the tournament included musician Mod Sun, actor/producer Billy Magnussen, actors Josh Henderson, Rob Huebel, John O’Hurley, Greg Tarzan Davis, Michael Evans Behling, Nick Creegan, Carlos Bernard, Scott Benzing, comedians Alex Thomas, Blake Webber, Chris Spencer, Buddy Lewis, Griff Pippin, Jake Adams, Mark Smalls and Hunter March, artist/entrepreneur Chris Ruediger, former athletes Kenyon Martin, Byron Camberlain, and Kenny Lofton, and TV personalities Wells Adams and Jamal Munnerlyn. Golf Winners included Citizens Bank, Wasserman Foundation, and the Country Club Adjacent Podcast.