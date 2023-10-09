Guns N’ Roses Announce Two Shows At The Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses announced plans for their first-ever shows at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Gn’R will land at the Hollywood Bowl for two headlining performances on November 1st and 2nd, performing with support from special guests The Black Keys.

For their Los Angeles dates, Guns N’ Roses are teaming up with the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation (LACPF) and will donate a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales to the organization, which supports park programs for under-served communities, seniors, and youth, including the development of environmental education programs.

Along with their pledged donation, Guns N’ Roses will be designing a special commemorative t-shirt with proceeds also going to LACPF. This limited-edition t-shirt will only be available at the Hollywood Bowl shows.

The newly announced Los Angeles dates will serve as the capstone for the U.S. segment of the band’s headlining tour, which saw Guns N’ Roses perform at stadiums and arenas across Europe and North America.

The final show on the tour will be at the Heaven & Hell Festival in Mexico City on November 5th.