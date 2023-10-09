Live Arts & Attractions Acquires Producers Inc

TAMPA (CelebrityAccess) — Live Arts & Attractions, the independent Nashville-based booking agency, announced the acquisition of Craig Hankenson’s theatrical agency, Producers Inc.

Following the acquisition, both companies will be owned by Live Arts & Attractions President/CEO, Matt Davenport, but will continue to be operated as independent entities.

All of Producers Inc. staff will remain in their current roles, including Craig Hankenson, who will continue as Director Emeritus. Kathy Hankenson and Milt Orkin will continue as senior agents, and KC Smith will serve as an agent.

At Live Arts & Attractions, all pre-existing roles will continue as well, with Lou Spoltore serving as Senior Vice President, Victoria Venier as Executive Vice President, Laura Anderson as Director of Operational Services, Mark Ross as Senior Agent, and Erika Finley as an Agent and Director of Marketing. Anderson and Finley will also hold the same titles with Producers, Inc.

“I look forward to working closely with you and the LAA team, and of course continuing to work with my P.I. colleagues,” Hankenson said. “I have had the pleasure of working with a host of wonderful people in the industry. I am blessed to have benefited from association with scores of contributors to our outstanding industry which continues to provide lifeblood to our society. I am fortunate to enjoy good health. I hope to be able to continue my association with you all for more years ahead.”

“Craig has been a role model, mentor and dear friend for over twenty years. His talents, business acumen, and integrity are unparalleled. We at Live Arts and Attractions are honored to carry on the legacy that he created,” added Live Arts & Attractions President & CEO Matt Davenport.

Hankenson founded Producers Inc. in 1980 as a consultancy for performing arts programming. After relocating the company to Tampa, Hankenson expanded the business into a talent agency and quickly garnered a reputation in the industry.

Both Live Arts & Entertainment and Producers Inc. will appear as sister companies with adjacent booths at Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) booking conference in New York City, NY January 12-16, 2024.