Zach Bryan Announces New Arena And Stadium Shows For His Quittin’ Time Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy nominated country artist Zach Bryan announced a round of new dates for his Quittin’ Time 2024 Tour.

Byran added a total of nineteen new shows to the tour, which kicks off in Chicago at the United Center on March 5. The newly announced shows include two performances at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York on March 30th and 31st, two shows at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on June 4th and 5th, and a pair of shows at New York’s Barclays Center on December 18th and 19th.

The new dates also include multiple stadium shows, including stops in Atlanta, Denver, & Foxborough, among others.

Support acts for The Quittin’ Time 2024 Tour will include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, The War And Treaty, Mt. Joy, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner, and SunDown47.

Newly announced Quitting Time shows

March 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

March 31 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Alameda County Coliseum

June 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

June 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

June 14 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

June 20 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

June 29 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

July 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

July 22 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

July 25 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

July 27 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

August 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 26 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

December 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

December 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

December 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center